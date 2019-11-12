USR's Barna: Brake is put on modernization, Europeanization of Republic of Moldova for the sake of some corrupt

Chairman of Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna asserts he "firmly stands by Maia Sandu after the dismissal of the Government in Chisinau following a censure motion, stating "a brake is thus put on the modernization and the Europeanization of the Republic of Moldova for the sake of some corrupt".

"The Republic of Moldova needs Romania more than ever! The Maia Sandu government, the most pro-European and competent in the history of the Republic of Moldova, was today dismissed by a coalition composed of the pro-Russian socialists of Dodon (president of the Republic of Moldova, ed. n.) and the followers of Plahotniuc (former leader of the PDM, businessman, internationally wanted, ed. n.) from PDM (Democratic Party, ed. n.). This is putting a brake on the modernization and Europeanization of the Republic of Moldova for the sake of some corrupt who want to put it permanently in the hands of the oligarchs, the mafia and Moscow's intermediaries! I firmly stand by Maia Sandu, by the ACUM bloc and by their fight for a European Republic of Moldova, for the modernization of the state and society of the Republic of Moldova and for a profound reform of justice in Chisinau!" Barna wrote on Tuesday on Facebook.

He reminds that one of the "top" objectives of the USR PLUS Alliance is for Romania and the Republic of Moldova to be together in the EU by 2030.

"The entire political class in Romania must adhere to this objective! I urge the President of Romania, the Government and Parliament to take a clear stand to support unequivocally Mrs Sandu, the ACUM bloc and the European path of the Republic of Moldova!" adds Dan Barna.

The government in Chisinau, led by Maia Sandu, was dismissed by Parliament on Tuesday through a censure motion adopted with 63 votes. The government's fall comes just five months since pro-Western Prime Minister Maia Sandu took office, promising to fight corruption.