USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) Alliance co-chairman Dan Barna on Wednesday called on all parties to vote in the Senate plenary session for the "No convicts in public office" initiative, saying it is a unique opportunity to hold a referendum at the same time with the elections on December 6, according to AGERPRES.

"Today is a historic day for Romania. After two years of effort, after one million citizens have called for it, the citizens' initiative "No convicts in public offices" is today on the Senate's agenda. I call on all the chairman of the political, I appeal to Mr Orban [leader of the National Liberal Party - editors note], to Mr Ciolacu [leader of the Social Democratic Party - editor's note], to Mr Kelemen Hunor [leader of the Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania - editor's note], to Mr Tomac [leader of the People's Movement Party - editor's note] to tell their Senators to vote today," Barna said, at the Parliament Palace.

According to him, through a vote in favour of this initiative, the current Parliament, "which at many moments in the last four years has almost taken Romania out of Europe, could wash its face a little."

Dan Barna underscored that it is very important for all parliamentary parties to confirm their support given in the Chamber of Deputies, where this initiative was voted by all groups.