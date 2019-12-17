USR's Barna organises internal referendum to define USR doctrine

USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dan Barna announces he will organise an internal referendum on the centre-right doctrine definition of the party.

He explained on Tuesday the referendum was necessary for the party entered a new stage and the voters expect to see a well-defined political alternative.The internal referendum will take place in February 2020."We must take a new step. This was the romantic period of the party and now we must come with something more consistent, with a party that gets stronger, gets more professional, and this is how we will continue and we are going to do this the same as before, through an internal referendum. For we need to have a clear position for the party and its members, and I also believe this positioning is expected by the voters who want to see a well-defined political alternative," said the USR leader.He mentioned that they had the same discussion a year and a half ago, but it was postponed.