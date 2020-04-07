USR's Barna, party leaders discuss asking PM Orban for weekly meetings

National chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna announced that on Tuesday having had a meeting with leaders of the other parliamentary parties and agreeing on asking Prime Minister Ludovic Orban for weekly meetings to discuss measures to overcome crisis.

"I participated this afternoon in a discussion with leaders of the other parliamentary parties. The topics concerned the ongoing public health crisis, the economic and social effects it generates and the measures that can be taken at parliamentary level. We agreed to ask Prime Minister Orban for weekly meetings with the parliamentary parties on the measures to overcome the crisis. We also asked the prime minister to send Parliament all the measures he is considering at this time. We believe that a serious debate on these measures can contribute to their improvement to the benefit of the whole society," the USR leader said in a Facebook post.He said the discussion was "a natural exercise of consultation" among parties in Parliament."We are asking the public and citizens for solidarity, collaboration and dialogue. It is time for us politicians to show our capability of doing it. Really. Today's discussion was a natural exercise of consultation among parties in Parliament. We agreed that such meetings should exist whenever needed," Barna said.