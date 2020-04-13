USR's Barna: We might have to get used to living with this epidemic for a longer time

Leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna said we might need to get used to resuming our economic activity before the epidemic actually stops, in which context the population expects responsible reactions from the political class, not just some "political noise."

"We might need to get used to living with this epidemic for a long time after the curve begins to flatten because this period until the disappearance of the virus and the end of the epidemic - and we don't know exactly how it will end, right now - could last for quite a while, which means that we need to start our economic activity, at some point, because we cannot afford to stay home until the end of the year, this would be an unimaginable scenario," the USR leader told RFI private radio station.He underscored, in this context, that the political class needs to pay more attention to the messages it sends."Therefore, our expectations from the political class will be much more exigent, in terms of the seriousness of the approaches. I believe that we need to be much more careful what messages we send and only send a message when we actually have something to say. Otherwise, all this political noise, we were already so much used to, endless talking, I mean, this is the type of politics we can no longer do, for the citizens expect to see responsible reactions from the political leaders and this is what we intend to do," said the USR leader.