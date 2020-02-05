USR's Barna:USR PLUS Alliance ready to enter governing if snap election favoring majority can't be marshalled

Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna reiterated on Wednesday that the USR PLUS Alliance supports the dissolution of Parliament and the organization of early elections, but that if no majority can be marshalled for this, the alliance is ready to participate in a government whose priority should be returning to two-round mayoral elections.

"USR supports the dissolution of this Parliament and the organization of early elections. The current Parliament, dominated by a toxic majority, has proven its limits. Romania can no longer continue with it. We have taken note of the President's statements this evening regarding a possible new governing formula, if a majority for early elections cannot be formed. At the Cotroceni consultations tomorrow the USR delegation will inform the head of the state that the USR-PLUS Alliance is ready to participate with ministers in a government whose first goal should be adopting an emergency ordinance that sanctions the return to two-round mayoral elections," the USR leader wrote on Facebook.He stressed that this scenario stands "only if the PSD-leaning majority" in Parliament will make the organization of early elections impossible.Barna also reminded that the USR PLUS Alliance has a proposal for a Premier in the person of Dacian Ciolos, and that it also has competent persons for the position of minister.President Klaus Iohannis, speaking on Wednesday after the dismissal of the Ludovic Orban Government by no-confidence vote, emphasized that he strongly favors early elections, but that in absence of a will in this regard he wants a government that comes "with a reform agenda" to be voted in.

AGERPRES