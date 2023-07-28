USR's Drula asks PM to publish Control Corps report on elderly homes

Save Romania Union (USR) Chairman Catalin Drula asks Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu to publish the report of the Control Corps on homes for the elderly.

"I ask Prime Minister Ciolacu to publish the report of his Control Corps on elderly homes. Marcel Ciolacu tries to talk on TV, but the facts are beyond him. His subordinate institutions are either incapable or do not respect the authority of the Prime Minister. It is unacceptable that, after nationwide controls ordered by Ciolacu, civil society is still bringing to light horrors in the homes. In Mures county a real concentration camp has been discovered, in Voluntari - yes, also in Voluntari of the Firea-Pandele clan - old people are kept in the greenhouse on a heat code," the USR leader wrote on Facebook on Friday.

According to Catalin Drula, this "national crisis shows the inability of the PSD" to govern for the people.

"The party networks are doing well, and the helpless people are suffering. I ask Prime Minister Ciolacu to urgently publish the report of his Control Corps. The honest people of Romania have the right to know the extent of the inefficiency of the PSD administration," added the USR Chairman. AGERPRES