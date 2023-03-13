USR's Drula: Ciuca-Ciolacu gov't policies, inflationary, this gov't shows zero liberalism

The president of Save Romania Union (USR) Catalin Drulă, on Monday called as "inflationary" the policies of the current government, claiming that the gov't likes the price rises because they raise the revenues to the budget.

In his opinion, the leaders of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Liberal National Party (PNL) do not want to enforce the right solutions.

"The price rise crisis continues. The National Institute of Statistics communicates today an annual inflation rate of 15.5 pct in February, up from 15.1 pct in January. For vegetables and fruits, prices rose by more than 5 pct in February alone. The PSD-PNL Government is comfortable with the price rises, because the budget revenues increase. The policies of the Ciuca -Ciolacu government are inflationary. When they don't put higher taxes (and they put) on the front, they apply to us the unseen tax: inflation. The one who eats the power of purchase and savings," Drula wrote on Facebook.

He accused the leaders of PSD and PNL of not wanting to apply the correct solutions, namely stopping the waste of public money, balancing the state budget, carrying out reforms and investments from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), reducing the tax on labour.

"Zero liberalism in this government. Zero desire to apply the right solutions," the USR president added.