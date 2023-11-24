USR's Drula: They will not intimidate us, Vlad Voiculescu is an honest man

Save Romania Union (USR) chairman Catalin Drula says that the National Liberal Party (PNL) assumed the responsibility for the vaccination against COVID and that former health minister Vlad Voiculescu is an honest man.

He says that USR will not be intimidated by case files "activated when it is politically convenient" and that "signals" have been sent not to build the right-wing pole for next year's elections.

"We will not be intimidated. They sent us signals to cool it. Not to build the Right Pole. Not to count in next year's elections for which the backstage scenario is already prepared. Case files activated when it's politically convenient, in the election campaign, we've seen it before. That's how they know how to work," the USR leader wrote on Facebook on Thursday evening.

According to him, the PSD "threw itself on this false theme in order to cover the trunks of money, the asylums of horror and all the acts of horrible corruption that have mutilated" Romania. He adds that the PNL "fears the creation of the Right Pole that will send them to the dustbin" of history.

He stressed that Vlad Voiculescu is "an honest man," who in his three months as minister acted "responsibly and with patriotism," but also that the PNL assumed responsibility for COVID vaccination. The European Union also ordered 4.6 billion doses for a population of 450 million, because at the time it was not known what would happen to production, what strains would emerge and how many boosters would be needed, Drula added.

"Prime minister Citu and defence minister Ciuca, Mr Gheorghita's boss at the Vaccination Committee, coordinated this process. I disagreed with them on many decisions, and Vlad Voiculescu was also kicked out of the government because he annoyed the special people who wanted vaccination centres just for them. However, decisions of expediency, especially in crisis conditions, are exactly that. Did Iohannis and Citu decide to order too many vaccines based on the information at the time? Possibly, in today's mind, but that's not the way to judge in a crisis and there's nothing 'criminal' about it," asks Drula.

The National Anti-Corruption Directorate announced on Thursday that it sent to the prosecutor general of the Public Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice the referral of a case to the president of Romania and the Senate for the formulation of requests for criminal prosecution against three persons for committing crimes of abuse of office.

According to judicial sources, they are former prime minister Florin Citu and former health ministers Vlad Voiculescu and Ioana Mihaila.