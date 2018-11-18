Vacancies' rate up 0.05pct in Q3 (INS)

The number of vacancies available in Romania, in Q3, 2018 was 63,700, the highest rates being recorded in public administration, others in services, namely health and social care, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informs on Monday.

At a general level, in the reference interval, the vacancies rate accounted for 1,30 per cent, up 0.05 percentage points, whereas the number of vacancies has increased by 2,300 as compared to the previous quarter.

According to the cited source, this year's Q3, the highest rates of vacancies were recorded in public administration (3.01 percent), in other services (2.89 percent) but also in health and social care (2.15 percent). Despite this, the manufacturing industry saw a concentration of over 28 percent of the overall number of vacancies (18,200) with the rate standing at 1.53 percent.

The budget sector totalled over 28 percent of the overall number of vacancies, with 8,300 jobs in the public administration, 7,200 in health and social care and 2,800 in education.

At the other end, the lowest values both in terms of the rate and of the number of vacancies were recorded in the mining industry, 0.16 percent and 100 vacancies respectively.