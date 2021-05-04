Vaccination centers in military hospitals, open non-stop for a week

The vaccination centers of military hospitals in Brasov, Bucharest, Cluj, Constanta, Craiova, Iasi and Timisoara are open, starting Tuesday, 8:00 AM, for the general population that wants to immunize against COVID, people being able to turn up at any time, without prior appointment, agerpres.ro confirms.

"The Ministry of National Defence is participating in the national vaccination effort for the general population against COVID-19 and, through the Medical Directorate, disposed measures to extend the functioning program to 24/24 h, for a week, in the May 4 - 11 period, at first, in the vaccination centers organized by the Bucharest Central Military University Emergency Hospital in Bucharest and the military health units in the country which are regional storage centers for vaccine doses," the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) informs.

The vaccinated persons are registered directly in the National Electronic Vaccination Registry and will have appointments made for the repeat dose.

In the coming period, depending on the availability of vaccine doses and requests at the local level, the other four military hospitals in the MApN medical network will be able to increase the vaccination rate, meaning they will be able to ensure vaccination without prior appointment. All information regarding these aspects will be communicated quickly, at the central level, as well as by each military health unit in turn, the Ministry mentions.

***

MApN is ensuring, currently, flows for the vaccination of the general population in 56 of its own vaccination centers, organized within military hospitals and military units in Bucharest and throughout the country; they are manned by nearly 1,000 employees of the ministry - over 250 doctors, 500 medical assistants and 200 registrars.

Additionally, MApN has made operational 20 mobile vaccination centers in the coordination of the Medical Directorate of the MApN, which are operating gradually, starting with April 21, in the support of local authorities, in isolated or hard to reach localities, at the proposal and request of County Public Health Directorates, according to instructions from the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV).