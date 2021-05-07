Vaccination marathon in Bucharet! Be ready, set, GO

The anti-COVID vaccination marathon, which will take place at the Palace Hall and the National Library of Bucharest, and will be attended by about 1,200 volunteers - doctors, nurses, residents and medical students - kicks off on Friday at 4 p.m., and will end on Monday morning.

Of the 1,200 volunteers, 260 are physicians, 300 nurses, 135 residents and 500 students.

At the Palace Hall there will be organized 40 immunisation offices and at the National Library - ten medical offices.

"We provide a 24 hour/day vaccination during the three days, with small technical cleaning breaks, in the two locations - at the Palace Hall, where there are 40 vaccination offices, and at the National Library, where there are ten such offices. In total, 50 vaccination flows, operated by about 1,200 volunteers, they are volunteers, they are not paid (...) The event is supported by the College of Physicians of Bucharest, the Order of Nurses of Bucharest, with help from the City Hall , through ASSMB (Bucharest Association of Hospitals and Medical Services), and help from DSP (Public Health Directorate)," on Wednesday said, in a press conference, the rector of the Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Viorel Jinga.

According to the rector, the action will start on Friday, at 16:00, and will end on May 10, at 8:00, but if there are more people who want to be vaccinated, they will also be immunized.

Thus, a video studio will be organized, from which live broadcasts will be made from the Palace Hall, and the speakers will be experienced doctors from different fields, who will support the informational side of the project.

There will also be musical moments for piano and violin and there will be athletes, artists, alongside other public figures.

The coordinator of the anti-COVID immunization campaign, military dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, will be one of the physicians who will administer the (Pfizer) vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 at the Bucharest vaccination marathon, reports Agerpres.