Adina Valean: Debate on future of Europe calls for even greater attention to idea of solidarity among EU citizens

The debate on the future of Europe calls for even greater attention on the idea of solidarity among all EU citizens, the European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean said on Tuesday, who added that, until now, the conference on the EU future brought together more than 1,400 events and almost 5,500 ideas.

Adina Valean encouraged Romanians to participate in the European debate, , asking not only what Europe can do for them, but also what they can do, with their ideas and involvement, for Europe.

According to Valean, the central question of the conference on the future of the EU is "What kind of Europe do we want to live in?," and finding a sufficiently "complete and detailed" answer means "a collective exercise, not an individual one."

"Under this question, the talks will cover several areas identified as being of medium and long-term interest to Europe's citizens: the fight against climate change, a functioning economy, social equity, equality and intergenerational solidarity, the digital transformation of Europe, European rights and values, including the rule of law, the challenges of migration or security," the European Commissioner added, Agerpres informs.