Vasile Dincu clears Parliament joint select committees for minister of National Defense

Vasile Dîncu

Nominee for Minister of National Defense Vasile Dincu received Wednesday the favourable opinion of the Parliament joint select committees.

There were 34 votes "in favour" and six "against".

The committees' opinion is advisory.

