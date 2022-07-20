Vatra Dornei to host 64th European Go Congress, region-specific fair to run in parallel

The first fair of local products specific to the north-eastern region known as Tara Dornelor, or the Dorna Depression, will be organized between July 24 - 26 under the umbrella of the 64th European Go Congress taking place in the Vatra Dornei resort, the 'Tara Dornelor' Ecotourism Association (AETD) announced on Wednesday.

Vatra Dornei will host between July 22 and August 6 the 64th European Go Congress, and as a partner of the event, AETD facilitates the participation of local producers in the region-specific outdoor fair organised within the Vatra Dornei Leisure and Recreation Complex, where board game Go competitions will take place throughout the duration of the congress.

More than 500 guests from 36 countries in Europe and Asia are expected at the fair, as well as locals and tourists who come to Tara Dornelor during this period.

At the fair, guests will be treated to hot local food cooked in the kettle or on the stove, they can enjoy meat or fish dishes, certified mountain cheese, cakes and pies, syrups and jams. Completing the list are personalized souvenirs, fabrics, traditional costumes, wooden sculptures, decorated eggs, handicraft items that highlight the local tradition and culture, all put on display in wooden stands provided free of charge by the Vatra Dornei City Hall.

This year's European Go Congress is organized by the Dorna Go Association, the Dorna - Vatra Dornei Municipal Sports Club, and the European Go Federation.

Romanian and foreign officials, including the Ambassador of Japan, announced their participation in the beginning of the congress. AGERPRES