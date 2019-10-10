Victor Ponta: Government no longer exists

The Government no longer exists, as of Friday its activity ceases, said Pro Romania leader, Deputy Victor Ponta, in Parliament's joint plenary sitting.

"It is a very strange motion - theoretically it puts down a government, but we have no government anymore. Not to mention the fact that we no longer have Minister of the Interior, we have no Minister for Education, the Environment, Energy. We are talking about a government which no longer exists and which, whatever you do, today or tomorrow it ceases its activity. (...) I have never heard of a prime minister to call a hundred parliamentarians to tell them they will be ministers. (...) I think we have a duty today to bury the dead," said Ponta, when discussing the censure motion.He claimed that he learned from Prime Minister Dancila that he is "a very bad man"."I found out that I am a very bad man from Mrs. Dancila. I am indeed a bad man because I put her on the list in 2014. But a bad man, Liviu Dragnea, put her prime minister," said Victor Ponta.