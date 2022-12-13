Victory Day of 1848 Revolution and Romanian Democracy, to be celebrated on June 11

The Chamber of Deputies adopted, on Tuesday, as a decision-making body, a draft law that provides for the establishment on June 11 of the Victory Day of the 1848 Revolution and of the Romanian Democracy, told Agerpres.

The central and local public administration authorities, as well as non-governmental organizations, can organize demonstrations and public actions dedicated to the celebration of this day.

In honor of the heroism shown and the memory of the martyrs who fell in the fight for the victory of the Revolution of 1848 and of Romanian democracy, the municipalities of Bucharest, Blaj and Craiova are declared martyr cities of the 1848 Revolution.