Viorica Dancila: We will go to Parliament for confidence vote

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday that she will go to Parliament to get a vote of confidence.

"We will go to Parliament to get a vote of confidence. We have allowed the motion to go first, perhaps the motion passes and the vote of confidence is not needed anymore," said Viorica Dancila.

The prime minister believes that the censure motion, whose submission in Parliament was announced by the Opposition representatives will not pass the vote.

"The Opposition must show the number of votes for the motion and if we think logically, the censure motion or the resignation of the prime minister are the tools by which this Government is brought down. Even if I go to Parliament with the reshuffle and I do not get the necessary votes, the Government stays in its current form, the Government does not fall. I believe that, if the Opposition really wants to take down this Government, it must introduce the censure motion and make sure it passes, because the reshuffle does not tear down the Government. I believe the motion will not pass," said Dancila on Thursday, at an event organized by the City Hall.