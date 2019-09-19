 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Viorica Dancila: We will go to Parliament for confidence vote

dancila viorica

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday that she will go to Parliament to get a vote of confidence.

"We will go to Parliament to get a vote of confidence. We have allowed the motion to go first, perhaps the motion passes and the vote of confidence is not needed anymore," said Viorica Dancila.

The prime minister believes that the censure motion, whose submission in Parliament was announced by the Opposition representatives will not pass the vote.

"The Opposition must show the number of votes for the motion and if we think logically, the censure motion or the resignation of the prime minister are the tools by which this Government is brought down. Even if I go to Parliament with the reshuffle and I do not get the necessary votes, the Government stays in its current form, the Government does not fall. I believe that, if the Opposition really wants to take down this Government, it must introduce the censure motion and make sure it passes, because the reshuffle does not tear down the Government. I believe the motion will not pass," said Dancila on Thursday, at an event organized by the City Hall.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.