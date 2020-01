Visitors at the Sibiu Museum of Natural History can see on Wednesday the signature of poet Mihai Eminescu in the book of honour of the Transylvanian Society of Natural Sciences of Sibiu, which was the founder of the museum, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The poet visited the museum in Sibiu in July 1869.The Museum of Natural History can be visited until 17 February. From 17 to 29 February, the museum will be closed for preservation and cleaning works.