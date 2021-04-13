Voiculescu: After 18:00, 'Babes' problem was confirmed, ventilators suddenly stopped working

The Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, said that he found out about the death of the three people at "Victor Babes" Hospital in Bucharest, Monday, after 18:00, specifying that from the information he has, in the ICU Trucks "all ventilators suddenly stopped working".

"After 18:00 the problem at "Victor Babes" was confirmed. The first thing I did was to call other hospitals to make sure that there is room for patients to be transferred, after which, some time between 18:30 and 19:00, I reached the hospital", the minister of Health declared on Tuesday, during a press conference, agerpres.ro confirms.

"The priority was to finding room for patients," he highlighted.

Vlad Voiculescu specified that he spoke on Monday, after 18:00, with the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat.

"I spoke with Mr. Arafat shortly after 18:00, and the procedure was pretty clear for the hospital - first there is an attempt to save the patients, patient transfer, (...) after which, being about the death of some people, the police needs to be notified. (...) I asked, once I reached the hospital, if the Police was announced. That was not confirmed, so I asked for the Police to be notified, and also, the family members to be immediately contacted," the minister said.

"What I know is that the ventilators suddenly stopped working. From the explanations I received from Dr. Arafat (...) we know that there was a problem linked with the oxygen pressure and that caused or would have caused all ventilators to shut down," Vlad Voiculescu said.