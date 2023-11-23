Voiculescu: Anti-Covid vaccination was under PM, allocation of vaccines to EU states, by joint contract

The former Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, stated on Thursday that the anti-Covid vaccination was under the prime minister during the pandemic and he also made the decisions regarding the purchase of vaccines.

"On September 21, 2021, we said that an investigation into the purchase of vaccines in Romania is welcome. First of all, because a critical moment for Romania and public health has been turned into a show of political attacks in the last two years by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) I remind you that the anti-COVID vaccination was subordinated to the Prime Minister during the pandemic, not to the Minister of Health: it is the famous vaccination committee led by Mr. Gheorghita that reported to the Minister of Defense Ciuca and Prime Minister Citu," Voiculescu wrote on Facebook, agerpres reports.

According to him, the quantities allocated to the member states were established within a joint purchase contract of the European Commission with the suppliers, mainly based on the population criterion. The decisions regarding the purchase of vaccines were taken "exclusively" by the prime minister at that time, the chairman of Save Romania Union (USR) Bucharest said.

"There are recordings of Government meetings and documents that prove that the prime minister took these decisions. Although I did not agree with all the decisions taken by those who coordinated the vaccination (eg: prioritizing the 'specials', the secret centers for 'specials', falsifying indicators, vaccination campaign communication, etc.) and it is well known that I was kicked out of the Government for this, it must be said that the quantity of purchased doses constituted an opportunity decision in conditions of uncertainty regarding the availability of production, the evolution of the strains, the need for re-vaccination," explained Voiculescu.He claimed that in his mandate as a minister he acted "honestly" and "always putting people's lives and health first".The National Anticorruption Directorate announced, on Thursday, that it has sent to the Prosecutor General of the Prosecutor's Office next to the High Court of Cassation and Justice a reference of a cause regarding notifying the president of Romania and the Senate for formulating requests for carrying out a criminal investigation against three persons for commiting the crimes of abuse of office regarding the acquisition of anti-COVID vaccines.According to some judicial sources, this is about former Prime Minister Florin Citu and former Ministers of Health Vlad Voiculescu and Ioana Mihaila.