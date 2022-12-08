Volume dedicated to Romania-U.S. Strategic Partnership, key pre-NATO accession political moments, launched at Gaudeamus Fair

Laura Ganea's volume 'The Romania - U.S. Strategic Partnership: 25. A Security Guarantee for Romania in the 3rd Millennium' was launched on Thursday at the RAO Publishing stand at the Gaudeamus Book Fair.

Former President Emil Constantinescu said that the book highlights "moments that are key to understanding Romania's history, now and in the future".

Citing historian Timothy D. Snyder, Constantinescu said that "history without memory is impossible, memory without history is dangerous".

"I realized this very well when I had, and still have, the opportunity to experience recent history, not as read, but as lived history, and I clearly realized what the difference is between history written based on documents, on the testimony of participants or protagonists, on the basis of indubitably established facts, and the collective memory that is built mainly around myths. If this type of history is addressed to reason, the collective memory based on myths addresses emotions, and emotions always upstage reason. This is best seen in recent history which everyone interprets according to their own experiences, emotions, adversities, frustrations, and the big picture cannot be seen. Historiographers set 25 years as a limit after which it's the historians' duty to write that type of history based on documents, on verified facts," Constantinescu said.

The former President opined that "such a book is not the end of a debate, but rather the beginning of a debate that hasn't yet taken place".

Author Laura Ganea said that the volume 'The Romania - U.S. Strategic Partnership: 25. Security Guarantee for Romania in the 3rd Millennium' is a book-documentary and confessed that writing it required intense work, with little sleep and very few moments of relaxation.

Attending the launch event were also former Prime Minister Calin Popescu Tariceanu, General Mircea Chelaru, MP Varujan Vosganian and historian Constantin Hlihor. AGERPRES