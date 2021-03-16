Volume of construction works decreases by over 3% in January

The volume of construction works decreased, in January this year, by 3.6%, as gross series, respectively by 3.7% as adjusted series, compared to the same period of 2020, show the data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), according to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, as series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality, the volume of construction works decreased by 3.7%.

INS data show that in January 2021 compared to December 2020, the volume of construction works decreased, as a gross series, by 64.7%, but increased as adjusted series by 1.1%.