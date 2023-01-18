Volume of construction works up 12.6pct in Jan-Nov 2022

The volume of construction works, as gross series, increased by 12.6% January through November 2022, compared to the same period of the previous year, an advance of 24.6% being recorded in the capital repairs sector, according to data issued by the National Institute of Statistics on Wednesday.

Current maintenance and repair works increased by 18.8%, and new construction works by 9.2%, told Agerpres.

By construction objects, increased were recorded in the non-residential buildings sector (+21.8%), engineering constructions (+12.7%) and residential buildings sector (+3.4%).

As series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, the volume of construction works increased as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality by 10.1%, an increase highlighted in maintenance and current repair works (+16.2%), capital repair works (+16.7%) and new construction works (+7%).

By construction objects, increases occurred in the non-residential buildings sector (+20%), engineering constructions (+6%) and residential buildings (+4.8%) sectors.

In November 2022, compared to October 2022, the volume of construction works increased, as gross series, by 5.9%, an increase highlighted in maintenance and current repair works (+12.6%), new construction works (+ 4.3%) and capital repair works (+1.8%).

By construction objects, there were increases recorded in the engineering construction works (+6.5%), non-residential buildings (+6.3%) and residential buildings (+4.1%) sectors.

The volume of construction works decreased, as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, by 1%, a marked decrease in capital repair works (-6.7%) and in new construction works (-4%). Current maintenance and repair works increased by 4.2%.

By construction objects, the volume of construction works decreased in non-residential buildings (-3.0%) and in engineering constructions (-2.1%). The residential buildings sector increased by 3%.

In November 2022, compared to November 2021, the volume of construction works increased, as gross series, by 20.3%, an increase highlighted in capital repair works (+60.2%), maintenance and current repair works (+ 22.6%) and also in new construction works (+14.9%).

By construction objects, there were increases recorded in the engineering construction works (+30.9%), non-residential buildings (+20.6%) and residential buildings (+0.9%) sectors.

As series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, the volume of construction works increased by a total of 20%. By structural elements, there were increases recorded in the capital repair works (+59.1%), current maintenance and repair works (+16.7%) and new construction works (+15.7%).

By construction objects, the volume of construction works increased in the engineering constructions (+28.7%), non-residential buildings (+21.4%) and residential buildings (+2.3%) areas.