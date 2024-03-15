We are trying to give Romania all support to join Schengen area, Hungarian ForMin says

The Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade minister, Szijjarto Peter, said on Friday, in Sfantu Gheorghe, central Covasna County, that his country, which is going to take over the presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2024, will give all the support to Romania to join the Schengen area.

Not only Romania, but also Hungary has an interest in Romania entering the Schengen area as soon as possible. Hungary will hold the presidency of the Council of the European Union and in the next six months we are trying to give all the support to Romania to join the Schengen area, because this is, on the one hand, in our economic interest, and, on the other hand, it greatly improves measures to maintain ties between the Hungarians of Transylvania and those of Hungary, Szijjarto Peter said, according to the official translation.

On Friday afternoon, the Hungarian official will participate in the demonstrations organized in Sfantu Gheorghe on the occasion of the Day of Hungarians Everywhere.