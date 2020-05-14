Wearing protective mask, physical distance of 1m - mandatory at Henri Coanda Airport

Wearing a protective mask and maintaining a physical distance of 1 meter from those around you are permanently mandatory at Henri Coanda Airport, starting with May 15, according to information sent on Thursday by representatives of the National Company Bucharest Airports (CNAB).

"Permanently, it is mandatory both to wear a protective mask and to keep a physical distance of 1 meter from those around. In the passenger terminal access is allowed only for passengers arriving in an organized manner, coming from the waiting tents. For keeping the distance of 1 meter, the instructions of the stickers placed on the floor will be observed. Staying in the public area of the passenger terminal is not allowed. In this sense, all the seats in the area have been removed. After carrying out the check-in formalities, the passengers will follow the usual flow, keeping the distance of 1 meter from those around. Wearing a mask is mandatory, including for access formalities and the security control," shows the information sent by CNAB.In the boarding area the space necessary to keep the distance of 1 meter from those around is provided, the CNAB representatives give assurances, mentioning that the shuttle buses to / from the plane will be occupied at a maximum of 50% of capacity.Regarding the flow of arrivals, it does not change, but the access to the terminal of persons other than passengers is forbidden, remaining valid the obligation to wear a permanent protective mask, as well as to keep a distance of 1 meter from those around. However, for justified reasons (access to toilets, supermarket, purchase of air tickets, etc.), access to the terminal will also be allowed for persons other than passengers.