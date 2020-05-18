Weather forecast: atmospheric instability around the country until Thursday morning

National Meteorological Authority (ANM) on Monday issued an alert of atmospheric instability, which will be valid until Thursday morning, in the entire country.

According to the forecast, between May 18, 10.00 pm - May 21 - 9.00 am, there will be periods of time with a severe atmospheric instability, especially in the south-western, southern and central regions, as well as in the mountainous areas.There will be heavy rainfalls, electrical discharges, strong wind blows, storms and hail.Moreover, for short periods of time, the water quantity will exceed 15-25 l/sq m, especially on Wednesday (May 20) and on the night of Wednesday (May 20/21) to Thursday (May 20, 21), and even, in some places, 35-40 l/sq m.ANM specified that, depending on the development of the meteorological phenomena, it will update the forecast issued on Monday.