Weightlifter Mihaela Cambei wins two silver, one bronze medals at World Cup in Thailand

The Romanian athlete Mihaela-Valentina Cambei won two silver and one bronze medals in the 55 kg category on Tuesday, at the Weightlifting World Cup in Phuket (Thailand), a mandatory qualification competition for the Olympic Games in Paris.

Cambei, multiple European champion, won the silver in overall, with 201 kg, clearly ahead of the North Korean athlete Hyon Gyong Kang, who won with 234 kg. The podium was completed by Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam (India), with 196 kg.

In the snatch, Cambei took second place with 91 kg, Kang won the gold with 103 kg, and Josee Gallant (Canada) was third with 85 kg.

Mihaela Cambei was third in the clean and jerk, with 110 kg, ahead of Kang, 131 kg, and Sorokhaibam, 113 kg.

Following the competition of the 49 kg category, on Monday, Mihaela Cambei kept her qualifying ranking to receive the ticket for the Olympic Games in Paris, with confirmations to be announced in the next period, after the end of the World Cup in Phuket, the Romanian Weightlifting Federation informed on its Facebook page.

Romania will be represented in Phuket also by Andreea Cotruta (59 kg) and Loredana Toma (71 kg).

Valentin Ionadi Iancu missed on Monday, the participation in the 61 kg category for medical reasons. He passed the official scale, but could not enter the competition.