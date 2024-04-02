Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Weightlifter Mihaela Cambei wins two silver, one bronze medals at World Cup in Thailand

Agerpres
haltere

The Romanian athlete Mihaela-Valentina Cambei won two silver and one bronze medals in the 55 kg category on Tuesday, at the Weightlifting World Cup in Phuket (Thailand), a mandatory qualification competition for the Olympic Games in Paris.

Cambei, multiple European champion, won the silver in overall, with 201 kg, clearly ahead of the North Korean athlete Hyon Gyong Kang, who won with 234 kg. The podium was completed by Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam (India), with 196 kg.

In the snatch, Cambei took second place with 91 kg, Kang won the gold with 103 kg, and Josee Gallant (Canada) was third with 85 kg.

Mihaela Cambei was third in the clean and jerk, with 110 kg, ahead of Kang, 131 kg, and Sorokhaibam, 113 kg.

Following the competition of the 49 kg category, on Monday, Mihaela Cambei kept her qualifying ranking to receive the ticket for the Olympic Games in Paris, with confirmations to be announced in the next period, after the end of the World Cup in Phuket, the Romanian Weightlifting Federation informed on its Facebook page.

Romania will be represented in Phuket also by Andreea Cotruta (59 kg) and Loredana Toma (71 kg).

Valentin Ionadi Iancu missed on Monday, the participation in the 61 kg category for medical reasons. He passed the official scale, but could not enter the competition.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.