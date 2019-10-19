Weightlifting: Nine medals won by Romania, in the first day of the European Junior, U-23 Championships

Romania won nine medals on Friday, in the first day of the European Junior (U-20) & U-23 Weightlifting Championships, held in Bucharest.

All the nine medals were obtained by the girls, two gold, five silver and two bronze.Bianca Dumitrescu won two gold medals in the 45 kg category, snatch and clean and jerk, plus one silver medal in snatch. Cosmina Pana also won the silver medal in the same category, snatch, one in the total category, and also two bronze medals in snatch and clean and jerk.At category 49 kg, Mihaela Valentina Cambei took three silver medals, in snatch with 77 kg, in clean and jerk with 93 kg, and in total with 170 kg.Romania will participate with 31 athletes in the European Junior Weightlifting Championships, which will take places at the RIN Grand Hotel (Bucharest Hall) in the Romanian Capital City. Romania's goal is to win 5-7 medals in this competition, which is a condition for the qualification to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, in 2020