Wholesale trade turnover goes up 6.5pct in first seven months of 2019

The wholesale trade turnover (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased, in nominal terms, in the first seven months of 2019 compared to the similar period of 2018, both as gross series and as series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality by 6.5 percent, 7.5 percent, respectively, according to the data released on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In July 2019 compared to the previous month, the wholesale trade turnover (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), in nominal terms, went up 11 percent as gross series and went down 1.4 percent as series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality.Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the wholesale trade turnover (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased in nominal terms by 4.0 percent as gross series and by 3.9 percent as series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality.