Wholesale trade turnover up by 15.3%, gross series, during first 5 months (INS)

The wholesale trade turnover (with the exception of automobile and motorcycle trade), in nominal terms, has gone up during the first 5 months of this year, as opposed to the similar period of 2020, for both gross series and adjusted series, based on the number of working days and seasonality, by 15.3%, namely 11.9%, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Friday.

Thus, wholesale trade turnover (with the exception of automobile and motorcycle trade), gross series, during the period of January 1 - May 31, 2021, when comparing with the period of January 1 - May 31, 2020, in nominal terms, has registered a growth of 15.3%, due to the rise in wholesale commerce of consumer goods, other than foodstuff (+20%), unspecialized wholesale trade (+19.3%), specialized wholesale trade for other goods (+18.2%), wholesale trade of IT and telecommunication equipment (+16.5%), wholesale trade of other cars, equipment and supplies (+15.3%), wholesale trade of foodstuff, beverages and tobacco (+12.6%), wholesale trade of gross agricultural products and live animals (+7.3%) and intermediary activities in wholesale trade (+4.3%).

The wholesale trade turnover (with the exception of trade with automobiles and motorcycles), adjusted series, based on the number of working days and seasonality, has gone up by 11.9%.

