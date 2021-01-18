 
     
Wholesale trade, up 2.8pct in Romania 11 months into 2020

Comert cu ridiacata

Wholesale trade (except for motor vehicles and motorcycles) in Romania increased in nominal term value between January and November 2020, both unadjusted and adjusted for working days and seasonality, 2.8% and 2.3% respectively, from the same period in 2019, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), as reported by AGERPRES.

In November 2020, wholesale trade (except of motor vehicles and motorcycles), in nominal terms value, decreased from the previous month, by 3.2% in unadjusted terms and by 3.8% when adjusted for working days and seasonality.

Compared with the same month of the previous year, the turnover in wholesale trade (except of motor vehicles and motorcycles) in nominal term value, increased by 3.1% a in unadjusted terms and by 3.9% when adjusted for working days and seasonality.

