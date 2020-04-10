Wildfire kills elderly woman in Hunedoara County

A 67-year-old woman of the village of Barza, Criscior, in Hunedoara County has died in a local wildfire, and her body was found by firefighters called to extinguish the flames that have engulfed an area of three hectares, the Hunedoara Emergency Management Inspectorate (ISU) said on Friday.

The woman is said to have been caught by surprise by the rapidly spreading fire as her body was found in an area affected by the fire.Over 200 hectares of land, of which 139 ha covered in forest litter, have been affected in the last two days by 19 fires that broke out in Hunedoara County.In the area of Luncani, where the fire spread over 50 hectares of forestland, a helicopter was requested to extinguish the flames, with the helicopter continuing to operate well into Friday.More than 200 firefighters, forestry workers, members of the Voluntary Emergency Services and volunteers in off-road cars of the Orastie Travel Raid association stepped in to contain the fires.The fires of forest litter and dry vegetation were most likely generated by farmers or landowners who set open fire for clearing land.Farmers or landowners who use open fire for clearing forestland face fines of up to 2,500 lei, a criminal record and no more public subsidies.