Wizz Air airplane makes an emergency landing on Otopeni following technical problem

An aircraft belonging to Wizz Air company, which was flying on the Luton-Iasi route, made an emergency landing at 14:26hrs on the Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport, due to some technical problems, a release of the the National Company Bucharest Airports (CNAB) informed on Monday.

"WZZ 3652 aircraft, on Luton-Iasi route, A320 airplane, made an emergency landing today on Henri Coanda airport, at 14:26hrs, following a technical problem. According to the procedures for such situations, a team was put together for the 08L airstrip. The airplane landed without incidents," the CNAB representatives mentioned.

The airplane had over 170 passengers on board and landed without problems.