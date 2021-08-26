 
     
Work session with Ministers of Health, Education, called by president Iohannis, on new school year's start

Inquam Photos / George Calin
klaus iohannis florin citu
President Klaus Iohannis called, on Thursday, a work session regarding the start of the new school year, where the Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila, as well as the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, will take part in.

According to the Presidential Administration, the reunion was summoned for 17:00, at Cotroceni Palace.

At the end of the session, the head of state will make a press statement to be sent to the media through the unique live broadcasting system and the website of the Presidential Administration, reports agerpres.

stiripesurse.ro
