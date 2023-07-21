Yet another 50 Romanian rescue firefighters to leave for Greece to help extinguish forest fires

Another 50 firefighters from the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations and subordinated units will leave for Greece to help extinguish forest fires, decided on Friday the National Committee for Emergency Situations, at a meeting in a hybrid system, after being convened by prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, a government release reads.

The rescue firefighters will travel by land together with four forest fire extinguishing trucks, three 10,000-litre tankers, a 4WD ISUZU D-MAX vehicle and a mobile camp for accommodation.

"The decision was approved by the CNSU taking into account the close monitoring of the situation generated by the wildfires in the Hellenic Republic and the request for international assistance of the Greek authorities through the European Civil Protection Mechanism, as well as with the prior information of the president of Romania, Klaus Werner Iohannis," the release adds.

The Department for Emergency Situations, through IGSU, in its capacity as national contact point, received from the Emergency Response Coordination Centre of the European Commission the request of the Greek authorities for international assistance.

As many as 80 rescue firefighters are already in the forest fire-affected area and are carrying out specific missions to limit their spread.AGERPRES