Youth Olympic Games Lausanne 2020: Romania ranks 14th in countries ranking

Romania ranked 14th in the countries ranking at the winter edition of the Youth Olympic Games, in Lausanne, which ended on Wednesday, with the closing ceremony.

With two gold medals, won in monobob by Georgeta Popescu and Andrei Nica, and a bronze one, won by Ramona Ionel, in the teams' sprint speed skating event, Romania finished ahead of countries with tradition in winter sports, such as Canada, the Czech Republic, Finland or Slovenia, in the hierarchy dominated by Russia, Switzerland and Japan.Over 2,000 spectators attended the closing ceremony, which celebrated the athletes, volunteers and young people in the canton of Vaud, who made the Lausanne Youth Olympic Games a spectacular event, according to the competition Website.More than 900 athletes participated in the parade of the 76 delegations.The president of the IOC (International Olympic Committee), German Thomas Bach, thanked in his speech the 3,800 volunteers who helped to carry out the sporting event. Bach has declared the third winter edition of the Youth Olympic Games closed and has called on world youth to meet in four years in South Korea. The Olympic flag then passed from two young representatives of Switzerland, Marie Krista and Valerio Jud, who each won two gold medals in Lausanne, cross-country skiing, respectively snowboarding, to two young men from the city that hosted the YOG 2024, Gangwon, Whi Min Seo and Jang Sung-woo, multiple short-track medals at the Games that ended.A record number of 1,872 athletes participated in the Olympic competitions in Switzerland, with 813 more than in the inaugural edition, from Innsbruck in 2012, where 1,059 athletes were present, and 772 more than at the 2016 Lillehammer YOG, where 1,100 athletes competed.Romania was represented by 35 athletes at the third winter edition of the Youth Olympic Games (competition reserved for athletes under 18) in biathlon, bob, ice hockey, speed skating, sledding, ski jumping, alpine skiing, mountaineering, cross-country skiing and snowboarding, ten of the 16 sporting disciplines included in the competition program.

AGERPRES