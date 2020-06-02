Zoltan Nagy-Bege (ANRE): I don't expect price for gas for population to drop too much

Deputy head of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) Zoltan Nagy-Bege said in a first stage he didn't expect the price for gas for the population to drop too much, first of all considering that these offers from the providers of gas for households do not take into account solely the winter period.

"In respect to the possible reflection of the price for the providers into the market price, I don't expect a significant drop in a first stage in the price of the gas for the population, first of all, because these offers coming from the providers of gas for households do not take into account solely the winter period when we expect prices between 30 and 40 lei in Romania too. They actually take into account periods of at least one year, including the 2020-2021 winter, during which period gas isn't traded for 20-30 lei, as we can already see it in the figures that we have now, but it is already traded for 50-60 lei. And these offers include this period too," said Zoltan Nagy-Bege told a specialist conference.He underscored that there are more than 2 billion cubic metres of gas in the storage facilities right now.The ANRE deputy head expects that in case the offers of the two large providers for households EON and Engie (more than 90 per cent of the market share) are maintained and in case "they are not willing to cut down this price" a competitor will come up.