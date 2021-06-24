10-km queues of trucks at Giurgiu-Ruse Border Checkpoint

The trucks leaving Romania through the Giurgiu-Ruse Border Checkpoint form, on Thursday morning, queues of about ten kilometers on the first lane of Bucharest - Giurgiu National Road 5 and have to wait 140 minutes at border control.

"In the last 24 hours, there was a very large number of trucks at Giurgiu-Ruse Border Checkpoint, which is why the waiting times for border control are high. Giurgiu border police are working at full capacity on five traffic lanes. In the last 24 hours, 1,272 trucks, 942 cars, 405 minibuses, 27 motorcycles, 23 coaches and 4,539 people came to enter the country, and 1,325 trucks, 1,092 cars, 222 minibuses, 27 coaches, five motorcycles and 5,242 people came to exit the country," Giurgiu Border Police spokesperson Roxana Popazu told AGERPRES on Thursday.

According to the Border Police, the waiting time for trucks exiting Romania through Giurgiu-Ruse Border Checkpoint is 140 minutes, on the way in it is 60 minutes, and for cars the waiting time is 20 minutes for both directions.