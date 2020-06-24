 
     
100 Romanians confirmed infected with SARS-CoV-2 in German city Magdeburg

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) mentions in a release sent to AGERPRES that, according to data communicated by local authorities to diplomatic representatives, up to this time, 100 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection were confirmed amongst Romanian citizens in the German city Magdeburg.

Furthermore, MAE shows, local authorities have instituted quarantine for 19 flats in which 523 persons live, respect for the measure being observed by police crews.

At the same time, MAE mentions that, until this time, at the level of the Romanian Embassy in Berlin no requests for consular assistance were received regarding the mentioned situation.

