1,025 COVID-19 fines in last 24 hours

Law enforcement officers issued in the last 24 hours 1,025 fines amounting to 174,950 lei for violations Law no55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday.

According to GCS, in the last 24 hours, 395 calls were reported to the 112 emergency line and 1,176 to the 0800 800 358 toll-free coronavirus information line.GCS reminds the public to consider only the information verified by official sources and to call 0800.800.358 for recommendations and other information, Monday to Friday, between 08:00hrs and 20:00hrs.Also, Romanians abroad can request information on preventing and combating the virus by calling +4021.320.20.20.As of July 8, 1,562,755 cases had been reported in the EU/EEA, the United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra. Most cases have been reported in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France and Germany.