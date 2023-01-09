1,025 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 119 in ICU

As many as 1,025 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, the Ministry of Health informed on Monday.

119 patients are treated in the ICU, of which 109 are not vaccinated against COVID.

Out of the total number of hospitalized patients, 97 are minors, and 96 are hospitalized in wards and one in the ICU.

Between January 2 and 8, 4,107 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered.

According to the cited source, 1,105 of the new cases from the last week are in reinfected patients, tested positive more than 90 days after the first illness.

Last week, the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) reported 52 deaths (32 men and 20 women) in patients with COVID-19.

One death was registered in the age category 30 - 39 years, five in the age category 50 - 59 years, seven in the age category 60 - 69 years, 12 in the age category 70 - 79 years and 27 in age category over 80 years.

According to the Ministry of Health, all the deceased patients had underlying conditions.

Among the deceased patients, 18 were vaccinated against COVID.

From the beginning of the pandemic until now, 67,460 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania.AGERPRES