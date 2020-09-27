103-year-old writer, Mihai Sora, posted a photo with his identity card, after after casting his vote:' You can see the stamp with the twenty-twenty print on it'

Writer Mihai Sora on Sunday informed that he voted in the local elections and showed a photo with the part of the identity card on which the stickers are applied, after casting his vote, according to AGERPRES.

The 103-year-old intellectual posted the photo on his Facebook page. "Where you can see, in all its blue splendour, the stamp with the twenty-twenty print on it," he commented.

He also recalled a reply from a member of the polling station committee.

"The man with the stamp said: "Hopefully I'll see you again at the next election, Mr Sora!" I thought - naturally - that he was referring to the next local elections, but (I think it was (only) about the parliamentary ones," said Sora.