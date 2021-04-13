1,062 anti-COVID active vaccination centers, with maximum of 115,000 people immunized per day

The chairman of the National Committee of Coordinating Activities regarding immunization against SARS-CoV-2, Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, announced on Tuesday, that there are currently 1,062 vaccination centers, with approximately 1,495 active flows, where there can be a maximum capacity of 115,000 people per day, if all available positions were to be filled up.

He specified that 724 are Pfizer centers with 1,041 flows, which can ensure a maximum capacity of approximately 73,848 people per day, 84 Moderna centers, with 95 active flows, which can ensure immunization of 9,120 people at maximum capacity, and 272 AstraZeneca centers, with 374 flows, where a maximum of 31,980 people can get vaccinated, agerpres.ro confirms.

"As of next week, 61 new centers will be added, which will be receiving the Moderna vaccine. (...) At the moment, in the existing vaccination centers, we have a maximum capacity of 115,000 people per day, if all other available spots were occupied," Valeriu Gheorghita explained.

According to him, there are currently 1,225,356 people scheduled to be vaccinated against COVID, with the first dose, as well as with the second, with all three types of vaccines.

"In the Pfizer centers we have 662,726 people scheduled, of whom 307,000 people are at their first shot. In the Moderna centers, we have 160,300 people, of whom 33,590 are at their first shot, and in the AstraZeneca vaccination centers we have 402,329 people, of whom 9,955 are for the first shot," the head of CNCAV said.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, until April 12, there were 2,326,484 people vaccinated with at least one shot, of whom with one shot 1,890,754 and 1,435,730 with the second shot.