11 COVID-19/CNSU updates list of high epidemiological risk countries: Bulgaria, Norway, Lithuania, Slovenia - red zone

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) has updated the list of high epidemiological risk countries with persons coming to Romania from these areas being required quarantine, establishing that Bulgaria, Norway, Lithuania, Slovenia, Bermuda, Sri Lanka, and Guernsey enter the red zone.

At the same time, through CNSU decision no. 68, the following countries switched to the yellow zone from the red zone, following a decrease in their incidence rate: Portugal, Libya, Lebanon, Tunisia, Mauritius, Monaco, Iceland, Bahamas, and Curaçao, while Germany, Croatia, Latvia, Grenada, Barbados, the British Virgin Islands, Cape Verde, Montserrat and Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba have entered the yellow from the green zone, after seeing an increase in their incidence rate.

The United Arab Emirates, Gibraltar, and Honduras entered the green zone, Agerpres informs.

