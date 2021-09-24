 
     
1,116 patients with COVID-19 in ICU, of whom 16 children

As many as 9,476 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in specialized health units, among them 255 children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday.

According to the cited source, 1,116 patients are admitted to intensive care, of whom 16 are children.

In Romania, 43,720 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 8,521 are in institutionalized isolation.

Also, 60,072 are in quarantine at home, and 225 people are in institutionalized quarantine.

