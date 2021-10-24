11,725 new COVID-19 cases, 389 deaths in past 24 hrs

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday morning that in the last 24 hours, 11,725 cases of people positive for SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded and 389 deaths have been reported, including eight previous ones.

The highest rate of COVID-19 cumulatively at 14 days in Ilfov County (the county that surrounds Bucharest) remains in Tunari, where its value rises on Sunday, yet unchanged, to 24.43 per thousand inhabitants, and in three other localities: Otopeni, Chiajna and Domnesti, the last one exceeding 20 per thousand inhabitants, according to the Prefecture's website.

The 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate in Bucharest on Sunday is 16.38 cases per thousand inhabitants, according to the website of the Public Health Directorate (DSP). The previous day, the rate of incidence was 16.53.