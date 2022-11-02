120,602 individuals, legal persons have registered in first nine months of 2022

The number of registrations of individuals and legal persons increased, in the first nine months of this year, by 3.32%, compared to the similar period in 2021, to 120,602, of which 90,814 are limited liability companies (SRL), according to data centralized by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC), consulted by AGERPRES.

The most registrations were recorded in Bucharest, respectively 22,447 (plus 25.46%, compared to January-September 2021), and in the counties of Cluj - 7,474 (+13.35%), Ilfov - 6,207 (+16.13 %) and Timis - 5,702 (+5.18%).At the opposite pole, the lowest number of registrations was recorded in the counties of Covasna - 738 (14.39% decrease, compared to the first nine months of 2021), Tulcea - 834 (20.95% decrease) and Ialomita - 864 (plus 1.41%).According to ONRC, the fields in which the most registrations were made are: wholesale and retail trade; motor vehicle and motorcycle repair (20,670, -11.4%, compared to the same period last year), professional, scientific and technical activities (13,384, +29.65%) and construction (12,394, -4.99%)