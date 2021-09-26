 
     
1,220 patients with COVID-19 in ICU, of whom 21 children

The Jerusalem Post
As many as 10,313 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in specialized health units, among them 267 children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday.

According to the cited source, 1,220 patients are admitted to intensive care, of whom 21 are children.

In Romania, 49,407 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 9,185 are in institutionalized isolation.

Also, 59,899 are in quarantine at home, and 227 people are in institutionalized quarantine, Agerpres informs.

