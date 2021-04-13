12,238 cases of side effects reported to date after COVID vaccination

The chairman of the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee, Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, said on Tuesday that ad many as 12,238 cases of side effects have been reported in absolute terms nationwide until April 12, which means a reporting rate of 3.3 per thousand doses administered.

According to the head of CNCAV, in the week of April 5-11, 1,012 adverse reactions were reported at national level, over 96% being reported to the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices (ANMDMR), the rest to the National Institute of Public Health, agerpres.ro confirms.

"The average age of the people who reported side effects was 39 years, 63% of them being female. Depending on the severity of the manifestations - no severe reactions were recorded during this period, most, namely the rest of the side effects, being classified as not serious. Of the total number of people for whom adverse reactions have been reported, the most common manifestations were pain, swelling, rash at the site of administration, fatigue, fever, chills - 71%, some 43% presented headaches, cephalalgia, 38% - muscle or joint pain, 18% - digestive reactions. There were no cases of anaphylactic shock this week," the CNCAV chief told a news conference at Victoria Palace of Government.